Secret Service director 'confident' in RNC security plan

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Security is top of mind at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released Monday, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said she's "confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting."

The Deer District venue around Fiserv Forum has more security than President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday where a shooter tried to assassinate him.

Metal Detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs are at every entrance within the security zone to make sure nothing or nobody gets in that shouldn't.

Police officers from various different departments are also in Milwaukee this week to help with security.

A number of officers say they believe everything is as secure as possible, and attendees should feel at ease while walking through security.