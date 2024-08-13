Search to continue for missing kayaker on Green Lake

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A search on Green Lake for a missing kayaker is set to resume Tuesday morning.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call Monday from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office about a kayaker who had not returned home from Green Lake.
The search began just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning and deputies found an overturned kayak with a life jacket attached, according to a news release from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
The missing kayaker is a 44-year-old man.
His vehicle was found near Dodge Memorial Park, according to the news release.
The search was suspended about 8 p.m. Monday and will get back underway Tuesday morning.