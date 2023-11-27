Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search suspended for missing kayaker on Lake Butte des Morts

The search for a 41-year-old man has been suspended after he went missing Sunday afternoon near Terrell's Island on Lake Butte des Morts.
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:08 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 05:08:40-05

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office, the search for a missing kayaker has been suspended.

Police say the missing 41-year-old man was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say he was going fishing near Terrell's Island on Lake Butte des Morts.

The man was last seen wearing a blue-grey life jacket, dark-colored pants, and dark brown boots with a facemask and hat.

If you have any information or have seen anything please call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7316.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!