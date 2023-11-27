Search suspended for missing kayaker on Lake Butte des Morts

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office, the search for a missing kayaker has been suspended.

Police say the missing 41-year-old man was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say he was going fishing near Terrell's Island on Lake Butte des Morts.

The man was last seen wearing a blue-grey life jacket, dark-colored pants, and dark brown boots with a facemask and hat.

If you have any information or have seen anything please call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7316.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.