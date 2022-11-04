Search for person of interest in Brown County business burglary; $45,000 loss reported

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that resulted in $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a local business.

The sheriff's office said a business located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue lost about $45,000 in criminal damage/theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.

On October 11, at around 12:16 a.m., a bicycle pulling a baby trailer was observed entering the parking lot for the business and then leaving at 12:57 a.m. Possibly, the sheriff's office said the same bicycle was observed entering the parking lot at 2:28 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Brad Dernbach with the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-6189 and bradley.dernbach@browncountywi.gov.