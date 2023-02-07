Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on January 13.

Authorities say 35-year-old Theodore Egge, also known as "Teddy" was last at about 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane. He is believed to have walked southbound on Northway Drive and then possibly west into the Athelstane Barrens Marinette County Forest area.

The sheriff's office said he is not familiar with this area and there is concern for his safety.

Egge is a white man, is 5'11 tall, and weighs 190 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective William Swanson with the Marinette County Sheriff's Office at 715-732-7600.