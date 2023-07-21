Search for missing boater underway

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a missing boater in Green Lake County.

Dispatchers were called about a possible drowning victim at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on Big Green Lake.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Boat Patrol and area fire departments responded and began searching the last known area of the boater.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources arrived and initiated an investigation and assisted in searching.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team also helped.

The search for the victim continued until dark.

At this time the victim has not been located, and the search will continue on Friday July 21st.

Horner's Landing will not be available to the public as emergency responders will utilize that location to facilitate the continued search for the missing boater.

As the search continues we ask the public to respectfully avoid the search area and give emergency crews room to apply all efforts to searching for the subject involved.

