Search for justice continues for Elijah Vue as mother and boyfriend appear in court

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The search for justice for 3-year-old Elijah Vue continued today as his mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang appeared in Manitowoc County Court on Monday for initial proceedings.

Baur is charged with chronic neglect of a child resulting in death and neglect of a child. During the hearing, she waived the formal reading of charges and opted to skip both her probable cause and preliminary hearings.

Judge Anthony Lambrecht confirmed that the criminal complaint provided sufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

“I have reviewed the criminal complaint and find that it does contain probable cause,” said Judge Lambrecht. “I will bind her over for further proceedings.”

Vang is facing more severe allegations, including repeated physical abuse of a child causing death, and hiding a corpse. Vang also waived formal readings of the charges. However, the Public Defender’s Office has not yet assigned him legal representation.

Both Baur and Vang have been in custody since February, just days after Vang reported Elijah missing. Authorities later discovered the child’s body a few miles from Vang’s apartment.

Baur will return to court on October 30th, while Vang’s next appearance is scheduled for October 24th.