Search for Elijah Vue to resume Wednesday morning, 23 days after Amber Alert issued

Searchers in Manitowoc County will resume their search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

An Amber Alert was issued for him 23 days ago, on Feburary 20th, after Elijah was reported missing from his Two Rivers home.

Elijah's family has organized a search effort that will begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning at the Mikadow Theater in Manitowoc. The search is set to continue through Sunday.

A schedule for next week hasn't been released yet.

Searches for Elijah have expanded to Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Green Bay and the Wisconsin Dells. A reward for information leading to the discovery of the boy, backed by donations, has increased to $40,000. Crimestoppers is also offering a $10,000 reward.

Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, and her partner Jesse Vang have been charged with child neglect. They have not been charged in Elijah's dissapearance.

Baur and Vang will be back in court Thursday.

Elijah has brown hair and brown eyes. He's about three feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He has a birth mark on his left knee.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the tip line at 844-267-6648