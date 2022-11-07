Search continues for Oconto man last seen on Halloween; reward offered for information

OCONTO (NBC 26) — The search continues for an Oconto man missing since the end of October.

According to a statement from his family, shared by Oconto Police, a reward of about $1,200 is being offered for any information pertaining to the disappearance of Jacob T.S. Wenzel.

Police said Wenzel was last seen on October 31st getting into a vehicle with another person.

"Not much information is being shared publicly but police do have a lot of information just trying to fit the pieces together. But the main concern is that he is indeed missing," a statement from Wenzel's family said.

The statement said Wenzel's phone was "ditched" and is no longer trackable.

A search party is underway Monday to find Wenzel or anything connected to his disappearance.