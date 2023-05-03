Kaukauna High School lockdown lifted

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Kaukauna High School is no longer on a lockdown this morning after a misunderstanding over turkey hunting.

Nathan Bohm with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was turkey hunting in the area Wednesday morning, and a neighbor called dispatchers for a person with a gun.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the call, Kaukauna High School was placed on a lockdown until authorities could investigate the call.

Deputies responded, and they realized the teenager was simply hunting, and there wasn't any threat to the public or nearby school.

The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes, and classes resumed as normal.

Authorities say they're glad the issue wasn't serious, and they encourage anyone to call 911 if they believe something looks suspicious.

