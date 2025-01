WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is partnering with BMO to host the the seventh annual 'School Day Game.'

This event will help teach more than 3,500 students from our state about Internet safety, featuring a half-time presentation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children group.

In addition to the presentation and the hoops, the event will also feature a teacher dance-off competition.

It starts today at 11:30 AM.