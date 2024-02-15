School bus driver hurt in crash

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — A Lamers school bus driver is recovering after an early morning crash near Klondike and the Interstate-43 overpass.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control on the snow-covered roads, went off the road, and hit the concrete base of the overpass.

Authorities say the driver was trapped due to the driver's compartment collapsing on her legs.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked, and Green Bay firefighters helped extricate her from the bus.

Six students were on the bus at the time, and one of them was checked by first responders.

All students were released.

Klondike was shut down for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

We are working to learn whether the bus driver will be ticketed.

