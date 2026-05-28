School bus driver arrested on child pornography charges

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton school bus driver is in custody in connection to child pornography charges.

Police say investigators received online tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Authorities say the investigation led to evidence supporting 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Josh Fetzer was taken into custody in Outagamie County without incident.

Fetzer is being held pending formal charges from the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

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