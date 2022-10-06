School bus crash in New London

NEW LONDON — ​According to the Manawa School District, a district bus had Little Wolf High School students on board when the bus was rear-ended by a van, as the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing near New London.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m on Wednesday.

There were 33 students and three staff members on the bus. The driver was the only person in the van.

There were no life-threatening injuries. As a precaution, 13 students went to a Waupaca hospital.

Police say the driver of the cargo van also went to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Josh Wilson responded to the crash. He described the reactions on the scene.

"Everyone was pretty calm...the kids did a really good job," Wilson said.

The students were on their way to a field trip at the Performing Arts Center at Appleton.

Police said the cause and details of the crash are still under investigation.