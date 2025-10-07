Sandy Slope Elementary hosts first-ever celebrity Walk-to-School Day

APPLETON (NBC 26) — This morning, Sandy Slope Elementary School made history by hosting its first-ever Walk-to-School Day, bringing together students, families, teachers, community leaders, and local celebrities in a united effort to promote safer, healthier ways to get to school.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Mayor Jake Woodford, Appleton School Superintendent, members of the Safe Routes to School team, and Fang—the beloved mascot of the Timber Rattlers baseball team. Local police and firefighters joined the walk, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in student safety.

Educators report that the number of children walking or biking to school has dropped sharply over the past several decades—from 48% in 1969 to just 11% today. Sandy Slope’s event is part of a nationwide effort to reverse that trend, building awareness and encouraging families to embrace active lifestyles.

But Walk-to-School Day is about more than just exercise. Experts say it’s a powerful way to foster healthy habits, strengthen community connections, and make streets safer for everyone. As Chuck Herkens, Sandy Slope’s physical education teacher, puts it: “Exercise is important for all kids, but it’s also a way to build camaraderie and connect kids with adults in our community.”

For Sandy Slope Elementary, this event marks a renewed commitment to school spirit, family partnerships, and creating a safer path to learning for every student. Teachers, parents, and students are already looking forward to making this a cherished annual tradition.

