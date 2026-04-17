Sandbagging in New London to pause as neighbors brace for severe weather

UPDATE: Sandbagging operations are ending at 3 p.m. as the community prepares for severe weather Friday. The city is no longer asking for volunteers at this time.

ORIGINAL: The City of New London is issuing an urgent call for volunteers to assist with ongoing sandbagging efforts.

Officials said more help is needed immediately to relieve volunteers who worked through the morning. Those willing to donate their time are asked to report to Hatten Park via the Werner Allen entrance. Volunteers should bring a shovel and gloves.

