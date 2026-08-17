Samaritan offers free support for Fox Valley storm survivors

MENASHA (NBC 26) — As Fox Valley communities continue recovering from last month’s devastating storms, one local counseling organization is stepping in to provide emotional support for those affected.

Samaritan is now offering free walk-in counseling services for storm survivors at Celebration Church Fox Valley in Menasha. Licensed counselors will be available every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 2.

The organization says the services are open to anyone impacted by the storms, including people dealing with property damage, stress, anxiety, or emotional overwhelm.

Counselors will provide confidential support, coping strategies, and connections to additional resources if needed. No appointment, insurance, or payment is required.

“We are in this work because we want to help,” Samaritan Executive Director, Rosangela Berbert said. “The Samaritan story is about compassion, it’s about looking at your neighbor and seeing the need and saying, ‘I can do something,’ and that fulfills us.”

Samaritan leaders say emotional recovery is an important part of rebuilding after a disaster and encourage anyone struggling to take advantage of the free support services.

Celebration Church Fox Valley is located in Menasha.

For more recovery information, click here.

