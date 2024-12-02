'Safe Parking' returning to Green Bay for people without a home

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Safe Parking returns to Green Bay this Monday, and it allows people without a home a safe space to park and sleep in their vehicle over night.

"It feels so good, right? We've been doing it for four years, and people have really appreciated the services we've been able to offer," said Wise Women Gathering Place Executive Director, Beverly Scow.

Scow says Safe Parking in Green Bay started as a way to accommodate people being pushed from the shelters during the pandemic due to social distancing rules.

However, after recognizing the need, organizers decided to keep it going for people without a home.

"They're just appreciative to have a place where they can belong to have an uninterrupted night of sleep," Scow said.

Scow says this past summer, the non-profit group had to suspend service because their insurance provider was asking for a much higher premium.

"We thought it would just be a quick pivot to get a different insurance, and it took longer and longer," Scow said.

Fortunately, after reaching out to the community for help, Scow says donors came forward and paid the premium, so they could bring back the program.

"We were just so happy that the community really stepped up to help us with the funds," Scow said.

Scow says once people sign up and are vetted, they'll be told where the parking location is.

She says that has porta-potties, access to power, and safety monitors are on standby.

She says they have 45 spots that are typically full.To learn more, you can click here.

You can call 920-883-7207 to learn more details about Safe Parking.