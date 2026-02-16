Rooted In Inc. earns spot in “Give BIG Green Bay” fundraiser for first time

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay nonprofit dedicated to connecting families in need with healthy foods is getting a major boost this month — and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Rooted In Inc., one of 50 local nonprofit organizations selected for the 2026 “Give BIG Green Bay” fundraiser, is stepping into the spotlight for the first time in the event’s history.

Fighting Food Waste and Feeding Families

President Selena Darrow launched Rooted In just over two years ago with a mission to recover, transform, share, and educate. The nonprofit works to rescue excess food from going to waste, prepare healthy meals, distribute them to community partners, and promote healthy eating habits across Brown County.

“We’ve created an innovative unique model here in Brown County,” Darrow explained. “It couldn’t come at a better time.”

Meeting Growing Demand

Last year, as some Wisconsinites faced the possibility of losing SNAP benefits, demand for Rooted In’s services surged.

“Because of what we faced in November of last year, it highlighted a lot of the gaps we still need to fill to be ready for that,” Darrow said.

When she learned Rooted In would benefit from this year’s Give BIG Green Bay fundraiser, Darrow said she was ecstatic.

“Oh, we were thrilled. I literally screamed out loud and fell to the floor,” she recalled.

Looking Ahead

In 2025, Rooted In recovered more than 32,000 pounds of food. With community donations from Give BIG Green Bay, Darrow hopes to double that amount in 2026 and invest in new equipment to help the nonprofit meet growing needs.

How to Support

This year’s 24-hour Give BIG Green Bay event runs from noon on February 25 to noon on February 26. Donations help local nonprofits across the Green Bay area continue their missions.

To learn more about Rooted In — or other participating nonprofit groups — you can click here.