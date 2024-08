After years of investigative work and DNA technology, Ronald Dodge has been identified as the victim of a 1993 homicide in Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie police head a news conference on Tuesday morning to provide an update on the 30-plus year old case.

Dodge was a member of the Menominee tribe and was from Keshena, Wisconsin.

Police say it's a big development in the case, and that they will now work to try to bring more closure and find out who was responsible for Dodge's death.