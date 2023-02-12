Rollover crash leads to man's 6th OWI offense

LITTLE SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A 57-year-old man from Little Suamico was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post Saturday night for their sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a rollover crash on Geano Beach Road at County Road S in Little Suamico at 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

The vehicle had struck a street sign and was disabled off the roadway. During the crash investigation, the Trooper observed indicators of impairment. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted and the man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. It was the man's sixth OWI offense.

Sustaining minor injuries from the crash, the man was transported and released to the Brown County Sheriff's Office Jail Divison.