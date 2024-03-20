Rock the Block: Home improvements planned for De Pere neighborhood, free up to $7,500 each

(DE PERE, Wis.) - A new project in De Pere will work to help pay for and finish exterior home improvement projects.

A program through the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity called Rock the Block was announced Wednesday

The program calls for up to 30 exterior home improvement projects in a specific neighborhood, all carried out over a three-day span in September

Each project is covered up to $7,500, and there are no income requirements for homeowners

Chris Walsh's house on the east side of De Pere has seen a lot of history.

"So, the home was built in 1897," Walsh said.

And her home has had a lot of present-day work.

"We replaced the roof last year, new water heater, new furnace, cut down two old dead trees that were very close to the house," Walsh said.

A new project to help her neighborhood on the east side of De Pere could help her keep the work going.

It's called Rock the Block.

The plan is for up to 30 exterior home improvement projects over a three-day span this September, with the help of volunteers.

"There's an opportunity for absolutely anybody in the community to come and help us," said Jessica Diederich, CEO of the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity, which is putting on the program.

"We'll be putting ramps in, we'll be landscaping, painting homes," Diederich said.

Homeowners can apply for a project, and up to $7,500 of each project will be covered.

There are no income requirements.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd referenced the number of older homes in the City as part of the program's announcement.

"With a median construction year of 1984, and 21 percent of housing units pre-dating 1950, the city has developed programs and partnerships focused on home improvement services," Boyd said.

Walsh already has an idea for how the project could help at her property.

"We would like to get our garage re-roofed. At the time that we had our house done, we didn't have our garage [done, too], because it's so costly. So new roof on the garage, and maybe new gutters," Walsh said.

If a project costs more than the $7,500 dollar allowance cap per project, a loan will be available, a Habitat official said, or the homeowner can cover the remainder.