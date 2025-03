FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41.

Roadwork is resuming on a little more than 14 miles of I-41 from Military Road in Fond du Lac County to Wisconsin 26 in Winnebago County.

The nearly $26-million project is expected to wrap up in October.

Drivers can expect delays, but at least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.