WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — High waters covered roads in Wautoma Wednesday afternoon after torrential rain swept through the area.

Meteorologist Cameraon Moreland said five inches of rain hit the small city in just a few hours.

Rain continued to fall there as of 4:30 p.m.

Workers at the A&W restaurant sent NBC 26 videos of the flooded roadways.

