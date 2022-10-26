Traffic impacted near large building fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The 21st Street Bridge is closed to traffic in Manitowoc due to a large building fire, firefighters said Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Todd Blaser with the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, at 3:17 Wednesday morning, emergency calls came in reporting a fire at 102 Revere Drive. Manitowoc Police were first on the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke from inside the structure, which is a warehouse facility.

Firefighters arrive about five minutes after receiving the call. Manitowoc Fire went into a defensive attack, which means all efforts to extinguish the fire were outside the building.

Second video of Manitowoc fire from Amber Daugs

Crews are still working on getting all the spots put out. No injuries to report at this time. Fire crews are using water from the Manitowoc River to help with firefighting efforts.

The building is a storage facility owned by an LLC and there are many different leasers renting parts of the property. J&M Professional Services, a company based out of Sheboygan Falls, tells NBC 26 it rents part of the warehouse and has equipment stored in Manitowoc.

The fire department is working with the owners and they expect to be out fighting the fire until the afternoon.

Departments from across Manitowoc County are on the scene. Parts of the building might be salvageable. There are two vacant parts of the building that are unaffected. There is severe damage to the structure.