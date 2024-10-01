Road reopens after two-vehicle crash, teen recovering from serious injuries

TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — Traffic is back open in the Town of Center, and a 16-year-old driver is recovering in the hospital from severe injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

Outagamie County deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Trunk O and Mayflower Road before 6 PM Monday.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver tried turning onto Mayflower, but she failed the right of way when she was hit by an 81-year-old man who was driving west.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to Thedastar, and the 81-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for nearly three hours, but it has since reopened.

Authorities say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.