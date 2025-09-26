Road reopens after Casco crash

VILLAGE OF CASCO (NBC 26) — Traffic has resumed in the Village of Casco after a crash Thursday.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 54 from Crevice Road to County Highway C was closed Thursday while crews worked to review the scene and started restoring power to the community.

We are working to learn more about the crash, whether anyone was hurt or any tickets will be issued.

A witness tells NBC 26 it appeared that the driver of a semi collided with some power lines, and that sparked a fire and affected power.

