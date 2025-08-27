Road closures continue on 441 improvement project

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC26) — Attention Drivers! Be prepared for traffic changes in Winnebago County as part of the WIS 441 improvement project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is closing key ramps at the intersection of US Highway 10/WIS 441 and County P/Racine Street for bridge approach repairs. Here’s what you need to know:

Ramp Closures:

Westbound US 10/WIS 441 On-Ramp from County P/Racine Street: Closed: 9 p.m., Tuesday, August 26 Reopening: Late October 2025 Detour: Use northbound WIS 441 to westbound County AP/Midway Road to southbound WIS 441.

Eastbound US 10/WIS 441 Off-Ramp to County P/Racine Street: Closed: 9 p.m., Wednesday, August 27 Reopening: Late October 2025 Detour: Use northbound WIS 441 to westbound County AP/Midway Road to southbound Racine Street.



Additional Impact:

Starting the week of August 25, US 10/WIS 441 between South Oneida Street and I-41 will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes, with shifted lanes and narrowed shoulders to accommodate bridge approach replacements.

Crews are working on the approaches at bridges and ramps along WIS 441 to improve safety and traffic flow for drivers in both Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

Plan ahead, follow posted detours, and expect delays as work continues through late October 2025.

Stay updated with WisDOT for the latest information.