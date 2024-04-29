RNC in Wisconsin: Green Bay PD waiting to hear whether they'll be asked to help with public safety

It's unclear whether Green Bay Police will be asked to help with public safety in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, but Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said what is certain is Green Bay Police will be asking for extra police help from outside the city for the NFL Draft next year.



Over the next year, Wisconsin will be home to large-scale events including the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

The Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee in July.

The number of extra officers needed has not yet been decided, but Davis put an early estimate at "hundreds."

He says what happens in Milwaukee with the RNC will have an impact on getting ready for the Draft.

"We're watching the planning process and we'll be really interested to see how this goes in Milwaukee, because it will teach us some things for our event here locally," Davis said.

During a conversation with NBC 26 before the 2024 NFL Draft, Davis said Green Bay Police had a presence in Detroit for the 2024 Draft, to see it all in person, as Green Bay prepares to host the 2025 Draft.