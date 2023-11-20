Ripon PD: Two arrested following assault, attempted homicide

RIPON (NBC 26) — The Ripon Police Department said two people are in custody following an assault and attempted homicide in Ripon during the weekend.

Police said they got a call of a violent disturbance at about 4:42 a.m. Saturday for an address in the 700 block of West Thorne Street. Deputies said they were told someone was armed with a crowbar and there was a fight going on.

Police said two men from Ripon were physically fighting when they got to the scene, and were able to control the situation. One of the men had a stab wound to his abdomen and significant bleeding from his head, according to deputies.

Both men were taken to Ripon Community Hospital for treatment.

Police said they learned during the investigation that a 45-year-old man came to the residence and got into an altercation with a 35-year-old man. Deputies said the younger man was stabbed one time with a knife and also hit in the head with a pipe several times.

Police said the older man is in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail on a referred charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The younger man is also in custody for two outstanding warrants, deputies said.

Ripon Guardian Ambulance and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted police in this case.