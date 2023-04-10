Ripon PD investigating suspicious death, asking public for help

RIPON (NBC 26) — The Ripon Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Scott Street and Stanton Street for a report of a person lying on the sidewalk in the area. Officials released that upon arrival, officers found a deceased 18-year-old Ripon resident.

The City of Ripon Police Department is asking anyone that has home security cameras and resides in the area of Tygert Street, Hall Street, East Jackson Street, Houston Street, Scott Street and Stanton Street to review their camera systems and report any video images found between April 6 in the evening and April 7 at 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident should contact the City of Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.