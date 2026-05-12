Ripon College student identified as one of the victims in deadly motorcycle crash

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a weekend crash in the Town of Montpelier.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office confirms Jesse Morales Hernandez, 22, of Kewaunee, was the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash. His passenger, Mary Elliot, 22, of Bayside, Wisconsin, also died in the collision.

Deputies say they were called to the intersection of State Highway 29 and County Road AB around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highway 29 collided with a pickup truck that had been traveling northbound on County Road AB after stopping at the intersection.

Both Hernandez and Elliot were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted, including the Luxemburg Police Department, Kewaunee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, and Luxemburg-Casco First Responders.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, with support from the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

According to Ripon College, Elliot was "a cherished senior and beloved member of our Ripon College community."

Elliot was a member of the college's swimming and diving team, according to the team's social media page. She was a senior diver and a "truly special student athlete on our campus."

A memorial for Elliot is being held Tuesday morning on the pool deck at the Willmore Center, with a remembrance station available on the deck throughout the week.