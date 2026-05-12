Ripon College remembers student killed in Kewaunee County crash

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Ripon College is mourning the death of a student who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kewaunee County over the weekend.

Mary Elliot, 22, of Bayside, was "a cherished senior and beloved member of our Ripon College community," according to Ripon College.

As a member of the swimming and diving team, Elliot was a senior diver and a "truly special student athlete on our campus", according to the team's social media page.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the intersection of State Highway 29 and County Road AB around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highway 29 collided with a pickup truck that had been traveling northbound on County Road AB after stopping at the intersection.

The sheriff's office confirmed Monday Jesse Morales Hernandez, 22, of Kewaunee, was the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash. Elliot was riding as a passenger.

Both Hernandez and Elliot were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted, including the Luxemburg Police Department, Kewaunee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, and Luxemburg-Casco First Responders.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, with support from the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

