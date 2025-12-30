Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ring in 2026 in Northeast Wisconsin

Titletown New Year's Eve
(NBC 26) — As 2025 comes to a close, there are many ways to ring in 2026 across Northeast Wisconsin.

State-wide

Wisconsin DNR’s First Day Hikes

  • Jan. 1
  • Various state parks and properties
  • Hikes are free, but admission passes may be required at some locations

Door County

Cherry Drop

  • Dec. 31 through Jan. 1
  • Downtown Sister Bay
  • Tune in with FM 106.9 The Lodge Cherry Drop

Merry-Time Festival of Lights

  • Merry-Time Festival of Lights
  • Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay
  • Regular admission is $15 per person

Fond du Lac

Lakeside Park Holiday Lights

  • Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 from 5 to 11 p.m.
  • Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac
  • Free admission
  • Experience from the comfort of your car by tuning your radio to 89.1 FM

Fox Cities

BFK New Year

  • Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Building for kids in Appleton
  • Included in BFK’s general admission or membership price

New Year’s Eve Ballroom Dance

  • Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.
  • The Crystal Ballroom in Hilbert
  • Admission is $25 per person

New Year’s Eve in Paris

  • Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mondo! On the River
  • Guests must be 21 or older

Timber Rattlers Holiday Lights

  • Nov. 14 through Jan. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton
  • Admission is $13 per person, or free for children two and under

Green Bay

Festival of Trees

  • Nov. 20 through Jan. 4
  • National Railroad Museum in Green Bay
  • Included in the museum’s daily admission price

Holiday Lights on the Fox

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Brown County Fairgrounds in De Pere
  • Admission is $25 cash or $30 card per vehicle
  • Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 88.7 FM

Kids Rockin’ Eve

  • Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Children’s Museum of Green Bay
  • Admission is $8 per person

TTNYE: Titletown New Year’s Eve

  • Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.
  • Titletown
  • Variety of activities with free admission

Lakeshore

Evergleams on Eight

  • Nov. 26 through Jan. 5
  • 8th Street in Downtown Manitowoc
  • Stroll downtown and see the 40 displays

Making Spirits Bright

  • Evergreen Park in Sheboygan
  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Free admission, but food and monetary donations are accepted

Polar Bear Plunge

  • Jan. 1 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
  • Deland Park in Sheboygan

Sartori Big Cheese Drop

  • Dec. 31 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Plymouth Arts Center
  • Free admission

Oshkosh

Celebration of Lights

  • Nov. 28 through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
  • EAA Grounds in Oshkosh
  • Admission is $20 per car, with $5 off if you bring a donation
  • Partake in the drive-thru display by tuning your car radio to 101.9 FM

Noon Year’s Eve at OPL

  • Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Oshkosh Public Library
  • Free admission

If you know of any events that are missing from this list, you can email them to us at news@nbc26.com.

