Richard Sotka found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide

A jury in Green Bay Monday found Richard Sotka guilty on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of two women early last year.

The defense never argued that Sotka wasn't involved in the deaths, but said he did not have the intent to kill them. Intent is required for a first-degree intentional homicide conviction.

And a jury has reached a verdict in the double homicide case against Richard Sotka, and that is guilty.

The jury deliberated for about an hour [Monday] afternoon.

One of the victims was Sotka's girlfriend.

The defense said that [Sotka] even asked investigators, 'Are they deceased?' when they ended up catching up to him.

So, the defense did not want him convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, which does require that intent...

[P]olice say that when officers got to a home in Green Bay early last year, they found the victims, Rhonda Cegelski and Paula O'Connor.

A sentencing will be held at a later date.