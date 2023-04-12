Rewards increased to find catalytic converter thieves

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers is doubling its rewards for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for stealing catalytic converters in the area.

Green Bay police say at least 88 converters have been stolen from vehicles since Jan. 1, 2022, and they're working with Crime Stoppers to find the thief.

The top-targeted vehicles included the Nissan NV200, the Ford Econoline, Chevy G2500, Ford Escape, Ford F-550, and the Honda CRV.

That doesn't mean thieves exclusively targeted these models, but they were the most common vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen. Green Bay police also confirm thieves didn't target vehicles on a specific day of the week or time of day. People reported having their catalytic converters stolen all days of the week and at all hours of the day.

If you have any information about this crime, and you'd like to receive a cash reward and remain anonymous, you can download the P-3 Tips app or call 920-432-STOP (7867).

Again, Crime Stoppers is a separate group from local law enforcement, and all of your personal information is kept anonymous.

