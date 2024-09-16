Watch Now
Reward offered in connection to liquor store theft

Manitowoc-Area Crime Stoppers are offering $500 for information leading to the arrest of someone accused of stealing from a liquor store earlier this month.
Crime Stoppers released these pictures of a suspect in a theft from earlier this month.
MANITOWOC POLICE DEPARTMENT
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information about a theft from earlier this month in Manitowoc.

Authorities say the person in these photos is responsible for stealing money from a business in the 4300 block of Calumet Avenue on September 6.

They say the person left the store in a white mid-size SUV, and they were traveling east on the frontage road.

These pictures were captured from the business.

If you have information about this theft and would like to report it anonymously to receive the $500 reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or use the P3 App.

Tipsters can also contact Det. Eric Shultz at 920-686-3599.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

