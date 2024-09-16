Reward offered in connection to liquor store theft

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information about a theft from earlier this month in Manitowoc.

Authorities say the person in these photos is responsible for stealing money from a business in the 4300 block of Calumet Avenue on September 6.

They say the person left the store in a white mid-size SUV, and they were traveling east on the frontage road.

These pictures were captured from the business.

If you have information about this theft and would like to report it anonymously to receive the $500 reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or use the P3 App.

Tipsters can also contact Det. Eric Shultz at 920-686-3599.

