Retired Sister Bay fire chief dies

SISTER BAY (NBC 26) — A retired Door County fire chief has died after 33 years of service.

The Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department announced the death of recently retired Fire Chief Chris Hecht via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The post notes Hecht was a member of the department or 33 years, serving as chief for 24 years. He retired this past September.

"Chief Hecht lead this department with incredible strength and wisdom," the post said. "He supported not only every single person on this department but the entire community."

Cheif Hecht died on Monday, Jan. 19. A funeral will take place on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., with a visitation that day from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and another the day before from 3 to 7 p.m.