MILWAUKEE — The US Secret Service held a press conference at Centennial Hall to provide updates on security ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The update comes after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

At the press conference, officials said they feel the plans that have been in place for more than a year now are enough to keep this convention safe.

VIDEO: Retired CIA officer discusses security impact at RNC

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins talked with retired CIA officer Phil Humphries on Sunday to discuss his reaction to the update.

