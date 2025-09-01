Retailers adjust hours for Labor Day

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Labor Day is celebrated the first Monday of September to honor American workers.

For many people, it's a time to relax with friends and family and celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

However, Labor Day also means a number of closures that you should be aware of.

Banks, the stock market, post offices, UPS and FedEx will be closed today.

For people needing last-minute food items for cookouts, many grocery stores like Walmart and Woodman's will still be open.

Warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club will either have limited hours or closed entirely.

If you're curious about any other business's hours today, like local shops and restaurants, it's always good to call ahead and ask.