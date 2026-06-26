Restored Eagle Bluff Light Station reopens after two-year restoration

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Eagle Bluff Light Station reopened on Friday following an extensive restoration and reconstruction project led by the Door County Historical Society.

The work, which began in 2024, restored the historic lighthouse, oil house, and privy and rebuilt the barn and summer kitchen. The goal was to return the property to its appearance during the time lighthouse keeper William Duclon lived there with his wife, Julia, and their seven sons, from 1883 to 1918. Descendants of the Duclon family attended Friday's ceremony.

NBC 26 The Door County Historical Society invited the community to celebrate on June 26th, the completion of the extensive restoration and reconstruction project that began in 2024.

The restoration allows visitors to experience what daily life was like for the family responsible for keeping the lighthouse operating and helping guide ships safely through Door County's waters.

"Restoring Eagle Bluff Light Station was about more than preserving buildings; it was about preserving stories," said Amy Frank, executive director of the Door County Historical Society. "By focusing on the Duclon family era, we are able to bring history to life in a meaningful and immersive way."

NBC 26 Restored Eagle Bluff Light Station to Celebrate Grand Opening After Major Renovation

A grand opening celebration was held on Friday, featuring tours of the restored grounds, children's activities, live music, U.S. Coast Guard demonstrations, book signings, and family-friendly exhibits.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Governor's Office, and the Door County Historical Society also took part in a formal dedication ceremony.

NBC 26 One of Door County's most recognizable landmarks is ready to welcome visitors back after a two-year restoration project.

The restoration project was made possible by donors, grant funding, volunteers, and skilled tradespeople. Historical Society leaders say the work will help preserve not only the lighthouse itself, but also the stories of the families who lived and worked there for generations.