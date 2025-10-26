Respect for the legend, loyalty to the green and gold: Matchup with Rodgers splits Packers fans

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — When Aaron Rodgers takes the field at Lambeau Field wearing Pittsburgh Steelers colors, Packers fans will experience a complex mix of emotions that has been building for weeks.

The legendary quarterback's matchup against his former team has sparked passionate debates throughout the city, with fans torn between respect for their former star and loyalty to their current team.

You Can Watch the Full Broadcast Story HERE:

The GOAT returns to Lambeau, and Packers fans don’t know whether to cheer or boo

"The GOAT. I love him. He's my quarterback," one fan said.

Another fan acknowledged Rodgers' longevity and skill at age 41.

"Look at him... 41, still playing, still great," they added. "We should be thankful for the years we had him."

However, that gratitude comes with a sting as fans prepare to see their former hero in opposing colors.

"The GOAT and I can't wait to kick his butt," another fan said.

Some fans feel Rodgers tarnished his legacy by leaving Green Bay.

"He should've retired a Packer. Ruined his legend," one fan said.

At local establishments like Stadium View, the love-hate relationship is evident. Bartender Kirsten described the significance of the matchup for longtime Packers supporters.

"Honestly, I think it's one of the biggest games for true Packer fans," Kirsten said. "There's definitely a love-hate relationship there — for obvious reasons."

The debates have been particularly intense given the quarterback dynamic, with Rodgers facing Jordan Love, whom he helped mentor.

"He's going against the one he coached and trained... so there's been a lot of heated debates," Kirsten said. "I just step back and let them duke it out."

Michael McNeney, owner of Green Bay Distillery, believes the city's emotions have mellowed somewhat since Rodgers' departure.

"I think it was more heated a couple of years ago, but time has healed some of that. I think people will welcome him back," McNeney said.

Despite any lingering appreciation for Rodgers, most fans remain clear about their allegiances come game time.

"My personal thoughts I hope the Packers win and I hope Aaron does well... but I always root for the Packers to win," McNeney said.

The sentiment captures the essence of Titletown — respect for the legend, but unwavering loyalty to the green and gold.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.