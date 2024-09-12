Residents in Two Rivers reflect on Elijah Vue disappearance as investigators work to identify human remains

TWO RIVERS — Community members in Two Rivers are holding their breath as investigators work to identify human remains that were found by a hunter Saturday.

Many wonder who the human remains belong to and if it’s connected to three-year-old Elijah Vue. Elijah went missing back in February.

"They're not too far away from his age when he went missing. It would be heartbreaking to think of them being in a similar situation,” Two Rivers resident, Ryan Badeau explained.

This is Ryan Badeau. He's from Two Rivers. He says the discovery of remains and the disappearance of Elijah hit close to home.

For Badeau, it's hard not to think of Elijah’s disappearance as he plays with his twin boys.

“It's heartbreaking, but it was really good to see the community's response to it. I cannot describe how many people that I saw out searching for him and calling his name the day after," Badeau explained.

Investigators haven't connected the remains to Elijah. However, many assume they belong to the young boy.

Two Rivers Police Department Elijah Vue

"It certainly seems to be pointing in that direction,” Badeau said.

For months, the community has searched for Elijah, and answers.

"The thing I keep coming back to at this point is we obviously know he's not safe somewhere. So, I'm glad that we at least found something for law enforcement to go off of,” Badeau said.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said this investigation could take some time. The DNA testing is a lengthy process.