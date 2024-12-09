Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Authorities recover the body of a missing fisherman

The Kewaunee County Sheriff has confirmed they've recovered the body of a missing fisherman. Authorities say they're working to update reporters about the details at this time.
kewaunee river search.jpg
NBC 26
kewaunee river search.jpg
police-lights
Posted
and last updated

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The Kewaunee County Sheriff has confirmed the body of a missing fisherman has been recovered.

We have a crew on scene, and we're working to learn the latest details at this time.
————

First responders are currently searching the area of the Kewaunee River for a missing man.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Monday for a welfare check. They say the caller told them his brother did not return home after going out fishing Sunday night.

Deputies say they found a vehicle and fishing equipment near the Kewaunee River Monday morning.

Authorities are advising neighbors to avoid traveling in the area of County Highway E west of the City of Kewaunee so that crews can continue their search.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.