UPDATE: Authorities recover the body of a missing fisherman

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The Kewaunee County Sheriff has confirmed the body of a missing fisherman has been recovered.

We have a crew on scene, and we're working to learn the latest details at this time.

————

First responders are currently searching the area of the Kewaunee River for a missing man.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Monday for a welfare check. They say the caller told them his brother did not return home after going out fishing Sunday night.

Deputies say they found a vehicle and fishing equipment near the Kewaunee River Monday morning.

Authorities are advising neighbors to avoid traveling in the area of County Highway E west of the City of Kewaunee so that crews can continue their search.