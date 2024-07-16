Republican National Convention: What you won't see on TV. A Behind-the-Scenes tour of the RNC

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The Republican National Convention is more than just a political event; it is ground zero for American politics.

Already, former President Trump has secured the Republican nomination for president and announced his running mate, JD Vance. And that's just the beginning of day one.

Given the recent assassination attempt on Trump, you might expect a somber atmosphere at the RNC. However, the thousands of attendees are anything but subdued but much of the action is only seen off-camera. We're here to give you an inside look at the RNC grounds:

Arriving at the RNC is an overwhelming experience. The crowd, the security, and the patriotic sea of red, white, and blue make for a vibrant scene. While the stage, signs, and cheering crowds are expected, there's much more that goes unseen on TV.

What you don’t see on television are the long security lines and the heavy police presence, bolstered by officers from Green Bay. The media members, sweating under the Wisconsin summer heat, are also part of the unseen backdrop.

With over 2,400 delegates in attendance, the press presence is even more significant, outnumbering delegates nearly 10 to 1 by some estimates. The Panther Arena, typically home to sports teams, has been transformed into Media Row. TV, radio, and podcasters broadcast the event globally from this hub.

The Baird Center, with its 1.3 million square feet, hosts additional media workspaces, a full-scale mock-up of the Oval Office, and traditional trade show booths. Over the last 18 months, its 730,000 square feet have been reconfigured to accommodate this massive event.

The main lobby is busy with delegates conducting last-minute business. More media booths occupy the second floor. Inside the arena, media suites built atop the back rows support networks broadcasting live throughout the convention. These sturdy constructions are designed to handle the equipment and personnel for the next four days.

All eyes are on the final moment of the convention, following Trump’s acceptance speech. Marked, with the release of 100,000 balloons, ready to drop onto the convention floor, celebrating the Republican nomination.

Stay with NBC 26 as we continue to bring you the latest from the Republican National Convention.

