Republican-backed bills proposes alerting parents each time a child checks out a library book

Wisconsin libraries could be required to notify parents what their children read.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 09:18:10-05

MILWAUKEE — A pair of bills in Madison would add a new step before your child could check out a book at both public libraries and schools if it passes.

Senate Bills 597 and 598 would make it so parents are notified whenever their child tries to check out a book from the library.

A public hearing took place on Tuesday in Madison with the State Senate Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families, on the Republican-backed Senate bills.

The bills state, ‘Under current law, subject to various exceptions, library records that identify who borrows or uses a library material may not be disclosed.’ One of the exceptions allows parents of children under 16 to already request a list of what their child checks out.

We asked parents and organizations what they thought about the proposed bill in the video above.

