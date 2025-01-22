Report: Taylor Swift jerseys more popular than over 1,600 current NFL players

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NFL jerseys featuring pop star Taylor Swift's name on the back are the eighth-most searched-for NFL jerseys in America, according to a new study that has revealed the most popular NFL player jerseys this season.



Searches for a Taylor Swift NFL jersey are the eighth most searched-for this season with over 114,520 online searches

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the most popular jersey this year

Travis Kelce is ahead of his girlfriend and has the third most popular NFL jersey

Since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, NFL memorabilia with Taylor’s name on it has been in swift demand with fans, in fact, Taylor Swift NFL jerseys are more searched than more than 1,600 NFL players across America.

The research from FlashPicks [flashpicks.com], a betting picks, parlays, predictions and news brand, analyzed Google Search volume data across America for active NFL players as well as Taylor Swift from September to December, to find the stars with the most popular jerseys in the league.

There have been 114,520 searches around NFL jerseys for Swift this season, which makes her ‘jersey’ the eighth most popular across America, and puts her higher than 1,689 players in the NFL.

Since the beginning of the season, searches such as ‘Taylor Swift football jersey’ and ‘Swift Chiefs jersey’ have massively risen in popularity as fans look to sport NFL clothing with a Swiftie twist.

There has also been a 176% increase in NFL-related searches for Swift since the start of the season, with terms such as 'Taylor Swift Chiefs' and 'Taylor Swift NFL' having an average of 109,320 searches each month.

Swift’s partner, Travis Kelce, ranks in third. The tight end has seen a sharp rise in popularity since he began dating the pop star, and this is reflected in the 201,160 searches for his jersey this season - luckily for him, he remains more popular than his girlfriend in the NFL.

Kelce has seen some of his highest searches this season in California (17,600), Florida (11,600), New York (11,600), and Texas (14,400).

The only Green Bay Packers player with a more popular jersey than Swift is quarterback Jordan Love, who has the most popular jersey in all of America. The 26-year-old quarterback has seen 264,400 searches for his jersey this season and has some of his highest searches in California (26,400), Florida (11,600), and his home state of Wisconsin (48,400).

The next most popular jersey belongs to running back Josh Jacobs. The 26-year-old ranks in 39th position with 25,540 searches for his jersey this season. The only other Packers player in the top 100 is Jaire Alexander in 80th with 10,200 searches since September.