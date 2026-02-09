Survey shows car repairs are getting pricier for drivers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Even though gas prices have eased in recent months, the overall cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle continues to climb.

A new study surveying 1,000 American drivers reveals that repair costs have surged in recent years, leaving many motorists searching for ways to save.

Jaramey Plager, manager at Auto Select East in Green Bay, says the most noticeable price jumps have been for everyday essentials.

“The cost of repairs has certainly gone up,” Plager said. “Tires and batteries would have been the biggest jump — some of them close to double what they cost a couple years ago.”

Drivers Facing Unexpected Expenses

The report highlights several challenges drivers faced in the past year:

1 in 4 drivers are operating vehicles with bald, underinflated, or damaged tires

Nearly 2 in 5 encountered more than $1,000 in unexpected repair costs in 2025

1 in 10 have switched to liability-only insurance to save money

7% canceled coverage entirely



Plager adds platforms like YouTube and the growth of AI tutorials are encouraging more do-it-yourself repairs, though results can be mixed.

“Sometimes that goes well,” Plager explained, “and sometimes that results in a car that gets brought in and we have to fix the initial repair… and whatever else.”

Mechanics May Still Save You Money

Despite rising costs, Plager notes that professional repair shops often have access to lower prices for parts compared to what consumers can find on their own.

“Inflation has affected it a little bit,” Plager said, “but most of the parts, we still have the ability to find and do repairs at similar costs.”

Bottom Line

From scaling back insurance coverage to tackling garage repairs themselves, drivers are making changes to cope with higher maintenance costs. Experts say regular inspections and working with trusted mechanics can help avoid bigger bills down the road.

For a closer look at the full report, you can find it here.

