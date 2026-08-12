Rep. Tom Tiffany congratulates David Crowley while launching "Common Sense Tour"

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following a contentious Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s race for governor, Republican nominee Tom Tiffany is taking his campaign statewide with the launch of his “Common Sense Tour.”

The Minocqua native stopped in Green Bay this week alongside fellow Republican leaders, celebrating momentum after the closely watched Democratic primary between Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and state Rep. Francesca Hong.

Tiffany, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, said his campaign is focused on what he describes as “common sense solutions” for Wisconsin families, with issues like healthcare, housing, gas prices and the rising cost of living remaining top concerns for voters.

“I think it mirrored what happened in Michigan where El-Sayed was expected to win by a lot, and he didn’t,” Tiffany said while reacting to the Democratic primary results. “I think the same thing happened here in Wisconsin, and congratulations to David Crowley. We look forward to going on in the next step in the election.”

While supporters gathered to celebrate Tiffany’s visit, protesters also demonstrated outside the event, highlighting the deep political divisions already shaping the race ahead of November.

One protester criticized Tiffany’s support for federal spending legislation and accused him of prioritizing political allies over working families.

“He voted for the ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ He’s basically working to pad his own little pockets and his friends while the rest of us are losing one thing after another,” the protester said.

Tiffany says he plans to continue campaigning on reducing government spending and limiting what he calls government overreach as he travels across Wisconsin in the coming months.

The general election for Wisconsin governor is now just months away, with both parties expected to intensify their campaigns heading into the fall.

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