Rep. Mike Gallagher honors local Vietnam veteran as Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A local Vietnam veteran was honored by a Congressman on Saturday.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) presented the 2022 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year award to Army veteran Mike Weaver, "for his heroic service during the Vietnam War and his continued commitment to Northeast Wisconsin," a statement from the congressman said.

"Mike has dedicated his life to serving our country and our corner of the world here in Northeast Wisconsin. His service has touched so many lives across the 8th district and has inspired the next generation of veterans to continue to go above and beyond the call of duty. It's an honor to be able to present him with the Veteran of the Year award today and to represent a veteran community full of dedicated public servants like Mike," said Rep. Gallagher.

Weaver, a longtime resident of Kaukauna, served as an Army medic earning several medals and achievements, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After he returned home, Rep. Gallagher's office said he served as President of the Wisconsin Kiwanis, a Special Olympics Fox Valley coach, and chaplain of the Disabled American Veterans Appleton Post. Since his civilian retirement, he has volunteered numerous hours with St. Paul Elder Services assisting veterans in hospice and end-of-life care.